Justin Timberlake has publicly apologized to Britney Spears after a documentary about her life was released that addresses their relationship and the way he treated her. He has also apologized to Janet Jackson. “I have seen the messages, the labels, the comments and I wanted to respond. I feel deeply every time in my life that with my actions I contributed to the problem, I spoke when I was not playing or I did not defend what was correct. I know I failed. I understand that I fell short in those moments and in many others and that I benefited from a system that approves of misogyny and racism “, writes the singer in his official Instagram account.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, individually, because I care about and respect them and know that I have failed. I feel compelled to respond because everyone involved deserves better and because this is a very broad conversation that I want to be a part of, ”he says. Following this, Justin Timberlake emphasizes that the music industry is flawed and acknowledges that it makes only whites successful. “It is designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I find it necessary to speak publicly about this. Due to my ignorance, I did not realize it while it was happening in my life, ”he adds.

The singer considers that throughout his career he has not been perfect and has not known how to deal with this problem and, in addition, affects the fact that his apologies, although it is a first step, are late and do not return him to the past . “I want to take responsibility for my own mistakes as well as being part of a new world that helps and supports. I care about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better ”, he concludes. These apologies have been supported by the wife of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, who through a comment on the image put a loving “I love you” accompanied by a heart emoji. The couple has two children.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake formed a couple that is part of the pop history of the first decade of the 2000s in all its heyday. A tale of love and spite, but also of marketing, power struggle, play with the media and the music industry. The pair of artists, then emerging and brilliant stars on the world scene, went out together between 1999 and 2002 in a relationship that went around the world and that ended, of course, due to their age and exposure: fatal.

The relationship between Timberlake and Spears became iconic for its naivety. Both of them, blond, sweet, smiling, wore matching clothes at award shows or bragged about being virgins. But the dream was broken in April 2002, when the US media realized that they had broken up due to an alleged infidelity of the singer with one of her dancers, an extreme that was never confirmed.

Timberlake knew better than anyone to amortize the relationship with the pop diva, who always reached heights of popularity and empathy much higher than him; not in vain was and continues to be called the princess of pop. Shortly after his breakup, he launched his solo career, for the promotion of which he did not stop using the ghost of Spears in interviews and talks, telling that he was the one who gave the singer her first kiss or that, when they ended their relationship, he promised her that he would still be there for her and that he would never reveal the reasons for their breakup.

Last week the trial for the guardianship of the singer was held. Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, will continue to share legal guardianship of the artist with an investment fund that she designated years ago. This has been determined by the Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny, in the trial held last Thursday and in which she rejected the artist’s father’s request to fully assume her legal guardianship. As has been the case for the past 12 years, Jamie will continue as Britney’s legal guardian, but must continue to share all of her decisions, including those regarding finances, with the private fund Bassemer Trust. New hearings on this case are expected on March 17 and April 27.