At 28, Justin Thomas added another trophy to his display case. This is his 14th title on the PGA Tour, he won the Fedex Cup, he won the World Golf Championship, he won a Major (PGA Championship), and now he put his name on the Players.

If the Friday-Saturday exhibition was given by Lee Westwood on Sunday it belonged to Thomas. Statistics will say that he hit 17 of the 18 greens, but it will not be clear that the only one who missed was the last one and by less than two inches. He was never in trouble from the tee, his shots to the green were accurate and while the putter didn’t help the first 8 holes, it did when he needed it most.

On Sunday things were seen on the Stadium Course that are rarely seen at this level of play. What happened on hole 4 with DeChambeau and Westwood left us all speechless, especially when “The Scientist” hit a “top” and his ball ended up in the water just 100 yards from the tee. Behind it was the Englishman who hit a tee shot that ended up in another lake that hardly anyone knew about. They opened the door for those behind and it was Thomas with a perfect game who took advantage of the situation.

Justin Thomas celebrates with his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski Photo: AFP

Patience was the winner’s main ally on the first leg when the putter was very cold and after 8 holes he was 4 behind the leader. The first birdie came in the 9 after two fabulous shots that gave him the chance of an eagle, He did not hit, but from there the hole seemed bigger for Thomas who holed at 10 for his second consecutive birdie, he hit two again perfect shots at 11 and this time he did put the eagle in, to end the run with another birdie at 12. At that moment he was already in front with two of advantage over Westwood and the pressure on the final group became greater. Thomas missed 14 from 70 centimeters and behind Westwood struck a sublime shot from the sand from about 190 yards. The English birdie put the tournament even and the end of the Stadium was going to be decisive again in the definition.

The winner shot for an eagle on 16 and took the birdie. Westwood only saved the pair and was left one behind. The island waited first for Thomas and his shot was not good beyond the green. Except for par and it took Westwood three putts to score another bogey. The final hole also brought drama because the exit with water on the left is a threat. Thomas risked more than he should and had a prize when he found the fairway. The pair assured him the trophy because now those behind had to make their second shot in the final par 4 to send the tournament to additional holes. Unsurprisingly, none of them did it and only a small joy remained for Westwood, who by making the birdie was second only (about 600 thousand dollars was worth that blow).

At the end of the Englishman he said that he never felt comfortable with his swing throughout the final day, but that he is happy to be able to continue competing with players 20 years younger than him. For DeChambeau it was a great frustration because there were shots that he never thought he could hit and, although he fought until the end, his game did not have the precision that this court requires.

Thomas, calculating the shot.

For those who follow the broadcasts more than once, you will have heard me say that the line between winning and not winning is very fineBut this sport is so rare that a player ends up winning who after the first 33 holes was in danger of not making the cut. That’s how finite the line is. Just as the birdies appeared at the end of Friday, the slightest mistake in that part of the day would have sent him home. The weekend was the player we all know, he completed the final two rounds at 12 under par and was a fair winner.

There are 4 weeks until Augusta opens its doors for a new edition of the Masters and Thomas appears as one of the players to beat. Gone are the problems in Hawaii and his grandfather from somewhere will have looked happily at his triumph this week. Thomas is back ready for the attack on No. 1 in the world rankings, and that’s good news for golf.