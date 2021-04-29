Justin Theroux (Washington DC, 49 years old) is relatively quiet at his home in New York while chatting through Zoom about his new project: The coast of mosquitoes, that Apple TV + premieres this Friday, April 30 in all the countries in which it is present. After months of political chaos that has spread to the management of the health crisis and has resulted in thousands of deaths, his country is trying to regain normalcy with a frenzied pace of vaccines against the coronavirus. “You can already see the end of the tunnel, but it gives me the feeling that it is a very long tunnel and we still have a long way to go,” he admits, amused and resigned.

MORE INFORMATION

His character in the new series questions precisely what a normal life and society are and, in fact, deliberately flees from them, in a journey that is also eternal and exhausting. Allie Fox is a self-taught genius and radical idealist who decides to leave the United States, where he already accumulates a good number of problems, to get away from civilization with his wife (Melissa George) and their two children. Mobile phones and television are not allowed during his march and he is destined for the most remote possible place in Latin America, on a migratory path opposite to the usual one.

Since its launch in late 2019, Apple TV + has already managed to be in the Emmy and Golden Globes thanks to The Morning Show, critical acclaim with Little america and a popular comedy with audiences like Ted lasso. With The Mosquito Coast searches for his own cult series for his catalog thanks in large part to Theroux, who has participated in some of the recent classics in this field, such as Two meters underground Y The Leftovers.

The proposal cannot have more layers of reading. This seven-part season chronicles events immediately preceding those seen in the 1986 Peter Weir-directed film of the same name, which was also inspired by Paul Theroux’s novel. It is no coincidence that this peculiar surname appears for the second time, since the author is the actor’s uncle. Not only does the nephew inherit the role played in the movies by Harrison Ford, but he also faces a character based on someone he grew up with. “My grandfather is part of Allie Fox, but so is my uncle. Much more than he likes to admit, “he says with a smile. He says he has learned, like his cousins ​​- one of them, Louis Theroux is a documentary director – the pleasure of perpetual curiosity, although he confesses not having been able to read his entire bibliography. “He’s too prolific for me,” he jokes.

Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman and Justin Theroux, in an instant from the first chapter of ‘The Mosquito Coast’. APPLE TV +

Beyond the established

For the actor Theroux, The Mosquito Coast in which he participates – a thriller anguishing and frenetic of which he is also an executive producer — it maintains a fundamental trait of its predecessors: it is not a typical cultural product. “Peter Weir’s film tells the story of a family that lives in peace and in which things start to get worse and worse. Thus ends the story, without a happy ending, something that was not very commercial for Hollywood at the time. In our case, the challenge is to show an Allie Fox who, although she has a certain charisma, is often not pleasant for the viewer, ”she says. “He is an optimistic and convincing guy, who as soon as he is a loving father as he happens to behave towards his own family as if he were the leader of a cult. He is someone so blinded by his convictions that he ends up sacrificing the happiness of others, especially those closest to him. Do you do what you do because you want the best for your children or because you want to get away with it? It is a question that each spectator has to solve for himself ”.

Perhaps the public of this convulsed 21st century does share with the character the feeling of generalized disenchantment. He simply goes one step further and turns a universal, recurring fantasy into reality. “We have all dreamed at some point of daring to open that mysterious door that leads us to leave everything behind to live in a more authentic way, even when we do not know where that path leads us,” says the actor.

Justin Theroux and Melissa George, in an instant of the first chapter of ‘The Mosquito Coast’. APPLE TV +

The most extreme facet of the character, he adds, is not part of the Theroux clan. His uncle Paul does admit to having been inspired for the protagonist of his celebrated novel by a literary reference, Huckleberry Finn’s father, and a real one, the Reverend Jim Jones, who began fighting racism and poverty in a church in St. Francisco until he became head of the Temple of the People sect. Jones moved to the jungle of Guyana in the late 1970s and led to the deaths of more than 900 parishioners who had followed him there, in a mass suicide in which he too died.

Unlike the book or movie, this version of The Mosquito Coast offers “diversity of points of view to a story with a very marked essence.” Among the directors of some of its chapters stand out Jeremy Podeswa (Six feet underground, Boardwalk Empire), Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) and the Mexican Natalia Beristáin (Luis Miguel: the series, Selena’s secret).

After participating in a project as extraordinary as The Leftovers, Justin Theroux admits that it has been difficult for him to find a script capable of surprising him in the more than three years since the HBO series ended. “It was something so special that I thought I would no longer find a role or a project that motivated me. I thought that it would all consist of doing more of the same and, as lucky as I am, it was somewhat disheartening, “he says. He has found that longed-for libretto in a text conceived 40 years ago by someone in his family, inspired by his own family.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.