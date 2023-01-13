A another scandal in the world of video games it might stop a study in the bud which looked very promising. NBC news reported a few hours ago that Justin Roiland, creator of Rick and Morty and founder of Squanch Gameshas been accused of domestic violence. The case was allegedly opened in May 2020, when a Roiland Ex has reported to the police a case of terrifying violence.

The girl, who has decided to remain anonymous, said she was the victim of the accident around January 2020and following the complaint Roiland would be arrested and released on $50,000 bond. This is it then declared innocent, and it seems that more or less since October 2020 the legal battle is still on.

Roiland has received a restraining order of 30 meters from the girl and was forced to surrender all firearms to the police in his possession. For now, however, we have no new information, as the lawyers of both sides they decided to do not release any other information and wait for the process to finish. However, it remains to be seen how Adult Swim, the network behind Rick and Morty, and Squanch Games will respond to this scandal, given that for now neither of the two companies has yet spoken about it.