Last week there was some pretty shocking news, given that the film director, justin linstopped working on the next fast and furious 10, a somewhat suspicious and surprising decision for some. It is so very recently a new news about it emerged, informing the reasons why Lin left the franchise adrift.

According to sources close to the DailyNewsthe former director left the post because of Vin Diesel, ensuring that dealing with the main actor is a somewhat exhausting job on a mental level. The protagonist’s behavior leaves much to be desired, mentioning that he is always late for filming, doesn’t learn his lines, and appears out of shape.

This was mentioned by a representative of Diesel about:

Some behave like upstanding men and true professionals, while others do not. The ones that don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it anyway.

With the output of Lin of the project fast and furious 10, Variety reported that the search for a new director could cost Universal between $600,000 and $1 million per day, as those involved have to be paid even if they are not active. The company has not mentioned if there will be repercussions for the star of the saga, something that is quite unlikely.

fast and furious 10 will release the next May 19, 2023.

Via: DailyNews