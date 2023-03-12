Justin Kluivert helped Valencia to a hugely important victory on Saturday. The 23-year-old Dutch attacker scored the only goal in the home match against Osasuna in the 74th minute.
Valencia, who missed a penalty kick via Hugo Duro in injury time, could use the victory. The club left the penultimate place in the Spanish league and is now sixteenth. The worst three teams after 38 rounds are relegated from La Liga.
It was Kluivert’s fourth goal in La Liga this season. Earlier in the day, Real Madrid turned a deficit against Espanyol into a victory.
