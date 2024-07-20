Eight years after its premiere, The city of stars (La La Land) has not left the lives of its creators. Or at least their music. The composer Justin Hurwitz (Los Angeles, 39 years old) has since directed hundreds of versions live to picture (screenings of the film with the soundtrack performed live) on four continents, from Australia to Japan. In addition, Hurwitz is preparing a stage version with new music that will premiere on Broadway. His most recent stop was on Friday night at the 18th Filmucité in Tenerife, where, in front of 1,600 people, he conducted 90 musicians in the Adán Martín auditorium.

“Composing the music for La La Land “It changed my life. The fact that I am performing it in Tenerife eight years after its release is nothing I expected,” Hurwitz tells EL PAÍS, minutes before entering the CajaCanarias building to give a talk and after rehearsing with the Tenerife Symphony Orchestra. The harps, trumpets, cellos and pianos deployed for the concert prove the variety needed to create the melancholic and nostalgic, but also emotional and energetic, soundtrack that accompanies the drama that won six Oscars, two of them for Hurwitz (best music and original song). “I just hope that my self-sacrificing way of working has not changed and that I continue to have such a drive to create music. Sometimes, when you have a big success, you can lose that fire,” he says.

He is aware that the popularity of music La La Land has led him to associate himself with a single style. The reviews on his latest work, Babylonthey stressed its similarity to the music that Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dance and sing toespecially in its more grueling phases. “It’s a bittersweet feeling. Sweet in the sense of having work that is so beloved and has this staying power. At the same time, you like to believe that your best work is yet to come. However, at some point, every artist has their best work under their belt; it’s the sad reality of being an artist.”

Justin Hurwitz, with the two Oscars he won at the 2017 ceremony. Dan MacMedan (Getty Images)

The Californian has managed to make his soundtracks listen to themselves, independently and without the need to accompany the film. There are classics with more popular weight such as iconic score by Nino Rota for The Godfatherthe Imperial March of Star Wars or the whistles that Ennio Morricone composed for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. But Mia & Sebastian’s Theme of La La Land is above in views on platforms such as Spotify or YouTube. It was the ninth best-selling vinyl of 2017the same ones people paid 50 euros for on Thursday and queued up to have Hurwitz sign them. “The ultimate goal is to make a score unmistakably belong to a film, so that you can listen to it ten years later and know exactly what film it accompanies. However, there are some incredible compositions that are not so easy to hear off-screen, because sometimes they are very subtle or are mostly texture and not melody. A soundtrack that can be melodic and have a sound that you can hum, almost like pop music, becomes listenable.”

A relationship without end

Hurwitz is one of those who inherit cultural capital. The son of a professional ballet dancer (Gail Hurwitz) and a writer (Ken Hurwitz), he was already taking piano lessons at the age of six and says that by the time he was 10 he was already composing. “The piano is the only instrument I can play, but not professionally. It’s part of the reason I got interested in writing. I hated playing, I was very nervous at recitals because I had to memorize the music and not make mistakes. In the competitions there was always someone better than me and younger, and that’s how I realized that what I was really good at was composing music.”

He began his career when he met the director of the five films he has scored, Damien Chazelle, aged 18. Hurwitz studied Music and Chazelle, Visual and Environmental Studies, but the two were roommates from their first year at Harvard. “We formed a band, the Chester French, with me on piano and Damien on drums.” [al igual que su amigo, sabía que era bueno tocando un instrumento aunque no excelente]. We left the band in the second year to make movies and they continued the band and got a record deal.” The group recorded a second album in 2012, while Chazelle and Hurwitz tried to convince producers to film a nostalgia for 60s musicals, which was La La Land“It was very strange, even frustrating, to see your former band achieve such success.”

The first collaboration between the two was Chazelle’s final year project. “He said to me: ‘Well, let’s ask our friends and family for money. We’ll figure out how we’re going to pay them, but I want a real orchestra.'” What was going to be a short film of no more than 20 minutes turned into an 82-minute musical feature film, Guy and Madeline on a park bench (2009), about the romance between a jazz musician and a waitress trapped in her everyday life. An outline for La La Landwhich they were already working on at that time.

No studio was willing to take a chance on an unreceptive genre – “Hollywood doesn’t like giving opportunities to new people. They like to rely on people who have already made films, whether they are good or not” – so Chazelle decided to write a few minutes of a story about a perfectionist and intense teacher who tries to correct the tempo of his student drummer with a desperate tension. The short won the jury prize in its section at Sundance in 2013 and later became the sequence in which JK Simmons throws a chair at Miles Teller in WhiplashIt would be the duo’s breakthrough film: it cost $3.3 million and grossed $42 million, as well as winning three of the five Oscars for which it was nominated.

They achieved the goal pursued for years of being able to finance La La LandThe story, about an aspiring waitress and a pianist trying to find his place in the jazz scene, draws heavily on its creators’ own experiences. When Hurwitz moved to Los Angeles in early 2010, she worked writing scripts for television (Larry David and The fantasy league) to “be able to pay my bills.”

Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz photographed in Los Angeles, in 2017. Rodin Eckenroth

Music, and particularly jazz, became the hallmark of Chazelle’s filmography, and Hurwitz was responsible for giving it sound. Before meeting his friend and collaborator, the composer neither wrote nor was he a big fan of the genre born in New Orleans: “What I love to listen to is the radio, pop and jazz.” Top 40 “When I’m in the car in Los Angeles, which is most of the time, I just listen to the radio.”

The Chazelle-Hurwitz collaboration may be reminiscent of Spielberg-Williams, Anderson-Desplat or Paul Thomas Anderson-Greenwood, but it is more intense because Chazelle has not directed a film in which Hurwitz did not compose and Hurwitz has not composed anything that is not for a Chazelle film. “I don’t think it will happen [trabajar con otros realizadores]. We have a very similar vision of film and music that I don’t know if I’ll find in other directors. At the moment, it’s the only collaboration I need.” One of the reasons has to do with the fact that Chazelle allows him to compose when he’s writing the script, and not when the film is already shot, as is usually the case. “I think it’s more fun to be part of the process. And I also need a lot of time to find the right ideas and the right themes. I wouldn’t be able to come up with a great score in a matter of weeks, like other great composers do. I’m slow and I like to think things through a lot.”

