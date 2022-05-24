We chat with the American actor and comedian Justin Hirewho these days plays Wilt Bozer in MacGyver, the Universal TV series that is already in its fourth season and that premieres a chapter every Wednesday at 10:40 p.m.

-How much has your character evolved from Wilt Bozer to MacGyver?

-It has evolved a lot. My character goes from being a stuntman to a secret agent and it’s the biggest evolution I’ve seen in TV history.. But, in this season he tries to be there for his friends, to give them support and as the story progresses we start to see his dynamic with Mac. The main issue with Bozer is knowing how far he was capable of going, this boy who wanted to be a film director and then wants to be there for his family and the foundation.

-What do you rescue from Bozer’s personality?

-Empathy, I am a stand-up comedian and in this profession we do not always worry about how people feel, because we are only interested in making people laugh and being funny. Laughter can help heal, yes, but unfortunately many times you come from another place. So I think Wilt has taught me more empathy personally. He has a lot of respect for others and is always there to help whoever needs it and that is something that I am taking into my own life, on all levels.

-Did you have the opportunity to see the first MacGyver series that was made in 1985?

-I loved her. I salute the protagonist (Richard Dean Anderson) for having achieved what he did with his character, he is an all-rounder and I think all men can see a part of themselves in him. He was a superhero with a cape. Being able to put all the elements together to overcome difficult situations hadn’t been seen to such an extent before, which is why I greatly admired the original McGyver, growing up. And I felt very honored to be able to form this new edition.

Along with actor Lucas Till who plays Angus Till (MacGyver) (Photo: Universal TV)

-This new version is different. How difficult has it been for you to handle comparisons?

– It hasn’t been that hard. I think that when there is a relaunch there are always criticisms and comparisons and they are valid. I consider myself the king of reboots and I have been very involved in remakes. I think they may be very successful or they may not be as successful as the original series, but our job is to always take steps forward. That’s what we did and that’s why the series has lasted so long. I’m not too worried about comparisons because in the end people just want a good story, something to connect with, they’re going to take that and embrace it and that’s what we managed to achieve with this series.

-Which genre represents you better, comedy or action?

–I’m a comedian at the end of the day, I have realized that. I love acting, I love writing, I love drama and action, but being able to go on stage, talk and make people laugh is what makes me the happiest, so if I have to choose, I go more for the comedian side.