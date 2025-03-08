The coming of Ilyia Topuria to light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos) of the UFC is already a reality. After being airy in each and every one of the challenges that were presented in the pen (145 pounds or 65.3 kilos), the Hispanic-Georgaino decided even to leave his champion belt for Find new opponents In the upper category. He considered that he had already done everything possible in the 145 and that is why he ascended.

Well, the division of 155 is undoubtedly The most attractive In discipline today. Each and every one of those who occupy the first ten positions in the ranking are starsbeing able to be main fights in any poster. The level among all is also extremely even, but headed by a monarch who does not give his arm to twist, Islam Makhachev. This is the undisputed leader of the category, and below there are only elite fighters, such as Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan or Dustin Poirier. As seen, this weight has fans favorites.

Among these favorites that occupy the high positions of the light, a fighter appears who whenever he enters the octagon The show is guaranteed. Justin Gaethje is one of the main attractions of the company in this regard, since it always goes forward regardless of the opponent. This makes it one of the most emotion. The American faces this morning, in the UFC 313to another fighter with a frantic style, Rafael Fiziev.

In the press conference for his fight he was asked about the incorporation of Topuria into his weight category, news for which he was excited. «It will make the division More exciting It is even more”He said. And it is that the arrival of the Hispanic-Georgian opens much more the range of possible duels in the division. Every fight between the matador and any of those classified in the high positions could result in historical.









Although at the moment the topuria’s focus is in the champion, when that fight happens, there will still be crashes to do. He has already mentioned Oliveira or Poirier, but neither should Gaethje himself neglect, which is found classified number 3. From going out with his arm up at Fiziev, it cannot be ruled out that he has a last race to take the belt, in which, as a champion or applicant, he could face the Spanish-Georgian.