TO Islam Makhachevthe current UFC lightweight champion, many ‘brides’ are coming out. After his last victory last January against Renato Moicano, who entered the fight in short warning when injuring the number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, the Daguestaní monarch asked to fight again in the International Fight Week, that is, in UFC 317, which will take place on June 28. From that moment, the debates of who should be the next to obtain the opportunity for the title of the 155 pounds (70.1 kilos) began to emerge.

Dana White, the CEO and president of the UFC, did not feel good that Tsarukyan fell from one of the most anticipated fighting of the season, so he decided to put him in the ‘Nevera’. “It won’t be the next in row, you will have to make a contestant fight”came to say the maximum manager of the American company. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria left her pen belt (145 pounds, 65.8 kilos) vacant, with the intention of conquering light weight and the hope of directly obtaining an opportunity for the scepter that Makhachev holds.

On the other hand, the former champion of the Charles Oliveira division, who beat Michael Chandler in November 2024, asked to be the next in line, by merits. Something that has reaffirmed his coach and manager, Diego Lima, in an interview with ABC MMA. “We want to fight on June 28 at the International Fight Week for the UFC belt»said the ‘Headcoach’ of the Chute Boxe. But, when it seemed that the next opponent of Makhachev would be between Topuria and Oliveira, Justin Gaethje arrived and defeated, last weekend, Rafael Fiziev, also claiming his place as a contender. «I won 3 of my last 4 fights, and I just lost in an exhibition fight. I have to fight for the belt (of the light weight). Dana White, I’m ready, ”the American wrote on Tuesday.

I WON 3 OUT OF MY LAST 4, ONLY IN AN AN EXPLICATION FIGHT. I have to figure for the Belt. @danawhite I am ready. – Justin Gaethje (@justin_gaethje) March 11, 2025

To this puzzle is added the statements of Makhachev himself, who pointed out that they also wanted to rise from division, to the wélter weight (170 pounds, 77 kilos), to try to conquer a second belt of the UFC and continue enlarging their legacy, after having broken the record of lightweight title defenses. Nevertheless, The Russian is closed the short -term welter doorbecause Makhachev’s current champion and friend, Belal Muhammad, will put his title on May 10 against Jack Della Maddalena. In case the Australian won, he would have a free way to attack him, but here is another problem.









On the one hand, Kazajo Shavkat Rakhmonov was the legitimate contender of the Wélter and only one injury has departed from the opportunity, but hopes to maintain that position and be able to fight for the title at the end of the year. On the other, the time is pressing and the UFC needs to close several giant fights for its billboard of the aforementioned International Fight Week, the big week of the UFC in Las Vegas. It seems obvious to wait for May 10, having only a month and a half margin to UFC 317, it is insufficient time, so the three -letter company will have to decide what happens to Makhachev. The chances of Topuria The rival are finally very high. We will have to be very attentive.