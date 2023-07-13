With videoAfter winning the exhibition game (2-0) with Club Brugge, Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow was also asked on Wednesday about the fact that his name was recently associated with Manchester United. “Out of respect for Feyenoord, I do not want to talk about other clubs and I want to focus on what is happening at Feyenoord now.”

Bijlow, who kept one half in the exhibition match, then continued in front of the press. “I now play at Feyenoord. We’ll see what’s going to happen. But I have always said that I want to achieve the highest possible and I think I will make a step one day. If not this year, then there will be a new time. But I am now focusing on Feyenoord.”

Manchester United would have been Bijlow on a list of potential keepers, but it has never come to a concrete proposal towards Feyenoord or Bijlow. The club of trainer Erik ten Hag first of all focuses on Inter goalkeeper André Onana. The Mancunians are looking for a new closing post after David De Gea left after twelve years of service.

Goals Danilo and Igor Paixao

Feyenoord won the exhibition game against Club Brugge 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon. Danilo and Igor Paixão signed on the grounds of VV Smitshoek in Barendrecht for the goals on behalf of the Rotterdam club, where the internationals made minutes again. Striking: substitute keeper Timon Wellenreuther turned two penalties against the Belgians.

In a first half, in which Feyenoord left a good impression, Danilo and Igor Paixão scored the goals on behalf of the Rotterdam club. After the break, in which many changes were made on both sides, the level dropped far back.

Wellenreuther, who came in halfway for Justin Bijlow, did distinguish himself twice. At the start of the second half, the goalie converted a penalty from Club Brugge’s Romeo Verwant. In the final phase, the German was also alert to an attempt by Cisse Sandra of the Belgian top club.

At Feyenoord, the returning internationals experienced minutes again for the first time this season. Ramiz Zerrouki, who came over from FC Twente, in turn, made his unofficial debut in the shirt of Feyenoord. Gernot Trauner, Patrik Wålemark and Santiago Giménez were still missing from the selection of trainer Arne Slot. The first two are recovering from injuries, while Giménez is still participating in the Gold Cup with Mexico.

The next friendly game of Feyenoord is scheduled for Saturday. Then the national champion will play in Barendrecht against another Belgian opponent, Union St. Gillis.

