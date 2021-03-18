Still hard to believe but Big Show is no longer a WWE wrestler. The 49-year-old wrestler now known as Paul Wight (his real name), signed with AEW. He will fight and be an ambassador. It is time to give visibility to the movement and one of the most interesting talks has been on the podcast of Chris Jericho, also an All Elite Wrestling fighter. Now that he no longer belongs to WWE, the fighter can tell things that previously had to be kept, such as the secret that he revealed regarding Justin Bieber.

“In 2014, at one of the SummerSlam in Los Angeles, they had talked to a good friend who worked with Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun (the singer’s manager). He was going to do a match between John Cena, Big Show and Justin Bieber against the Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper) at SummerSlam. The deal is done and Bieber working and excited to fight with John and me. Then, one manager said he ‘didn’t see how Justin was going to engage with our audience.’ It was like, can’t you see the number of eyes that fight would bring?“, Wight pointed out about that situation that finally did not occur.

It is striking that his confession coincides with a moment in which Another music star, Bad Bunny, is having great visibility in WWE. The Puerto Rican appeared at the Royal Rumble. At first just to sing, but it ended up in the real battle and has been appearing regularly, so much so that even owned the Championship 24/7. His path points to WrestleMania 37 (April 10 and 11), more so when The Miz slammed a guitar on his back during the episode of Raw last Monday.