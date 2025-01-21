The latest movement in social networks of justin bieber has once again unleashed rumors of a possible crisis in his marriage with hailey bieber. But it is not the first time that internet users risk the end of their relationship. Last April, just a few weeks before the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The singer published some photographs on his Instagram profile in which he showed that he had cried at the same time that his partner’s father shared another publication on his in which he asked his followers to pray for the couple, which suggested that he would not. They were going through their best moment.

Any rumor of separation was denied by a source close to the couple in ‘People’. «There is no divorce and it is not true at all. “They are very happy,” the environment made clear. And then, the singer and the model announced that they were going to be parents and in August 2024 they welcomed the world to Jack Bluesnews that, in the eyes of the press, brought stability and solidity to their relationship. Now, the status of their marriage has been called into question after Justin’s followers noticed the significant decisions he has been making in recent days and that have not gone unnoticed.

Although Justin and Hailey spent New Year’s Eve together having hamburgers and caviar for dinner, they did not distance themselves from the rumors that were reborn in the media when the singer announced that he wanted to return to music, making a radical change in his life. At that time, sources close to the couple spoke of the happiness that the couple was experiencing while trying to adapt “to life as parents of a newborn,” but they may not have overcome possible differences that have ended with the artist ceasing to continue in the relationship. social networks to his wife, a gesture that denotes that things could not go well.

The ‘unfollow’ comes in the middle of the supposed trip that they have taken together to Aspen and for which Justin Bieber’s followers have criticized him for a series of photographs that he has shared on his Instagram profile and that show that in his life he is carrying made changes reminiscent of their past. «Hailey has seen a different side of Justin since becoming a father and is more in love with him than ever. “Every day is being a new experience,” the source commented to the press. Bieber has already followed his wife again on social networks, but the plans for this “experience” might not have included Justin breaking his maxim of sobriety that he imposed on his life when he remade it with Hailey Baldwin.









After spending a few days apart at Christmas each with their family, the trip to Aspen seemed like their family plan to spend time together again. But the photographs that Justin has shared show that he has once again posed in his underwear for the cameras and has once again approached addictive substances, since in a snapshot he appears trying to light a ‘bong’ in a country where marijuana is legal. In addition to these unexpected movements, the singer has also stopped following on social networks Usherwho considers himself his musical mentor. already Scooterhis manager since he started in music.

These changes that the singer has made have inevitably been compared to those he carried out when he broke off his relationship with Selena Gómez and started dating Hailey. Then he decided to get away from music, embrace religion and mentally heal himself from the problems he had. «It is hard to get out of bed in the morning with a good attitude when you are overwhelmed by your past, by your job, by your responsibilities, by your emotions, by your family, by your finances and by your relationships. When you feel like everything is one problem after another problem. A cycle of disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes there can come a point where you don’t want to continue living, where you feel like nothing is going to change,” he confessed. The singer also became distant with his family and acquaintances and struggled to change his bad habits. Now it seems that he has made the decision to reverse his current life in every way.