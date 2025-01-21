Justin Bieber has shared a carousel of photographs on his Instagram profile that clarify the rumors of crisis between him and his wife Hailey, that have arisen after an alleged unfollow from the singer to the model in the aforementioned social network.

“Someone hacked into my account and unfollowed my wife. Something very strange is happening“, acknowledged the artist in a statement that he published a few seconds in his stories — since he ended up deleting it — to clarify what happened.

Of the 13 photographs that the singer has published on his account, in two of them he appears alone with her. In the first snapshot, a restaurant appears having a romantic date. They can be seen sitting in front of each other while waiting for the food and smiling at each other.

In the second photograph, Justin and Hailey are dressed in snow clothing, since from the rest of the image it is clear that they are in a ski resort. A souvenir that coincides with your winter holidays.

With these images, the singer puts end to speculation that have been generated in networks regarding his marriage with the model, who in turn is the mother of their first child together, Jack Blues. The little one also appears in the latter post Posted by Justin.