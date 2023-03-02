Washington.- Justin Bieber permanently cancels the world tour “Justice World Tour” after several postponements, first due to the covid-19 pandemic, and then due to the disease that was detected last year, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Although there is still no official confirmation from the Canadian or his manager.

The dates of the concerts for the coming months are deleted from Justin Bieber’s official website and events such as those in Paris, Dublin or Krakow appear canceled on the ticket sales portal.

In addition, some of the venues where concerts were to be held have already confirmed the cancellation.

For example, the British Sheffield Arena publishes a message announcing that “the show has been canceled” and the money for the tickets purchased will be refunded.

His promoter in Spain confirmed to EFE that there will be no Bieber “shows” in this country.

The distribution company has already begun to contact buyers by email to specify the refund of the amount of the tickets.

justin bieber tour

The tour “Justice World Tour” began last March diminished by the delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic. But the singer announced shortly after that he had to postpone it because he was battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

“As you can see, this eye doesn’t blink. I can’t smile on this side of the face. This nostril does not move. I have total paralysis on this side of my face, ”Bieber narrated in September in a video uploaded to his social networks.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare condition, caused by a virus, that infects a nerve near the ear and causes irritation and paralysis of part of the face. Its treatment must be carried out urgently to avoid further complications.

“Earlier this year, I made public my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, due to which my face was partially paralyzed,” said the Canadian singer on social networks a day after performing at the Brazilian Rock in Rio festival, who He said that he must take a break because his health is “a priority at this time.”

Already his previous tour, “Purpose World Tour”, held in 2017, was canceled halfway through its tour with no further explanation from the singer than the appearance of “unexpected circumstances”.