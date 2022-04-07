“If I’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that we all have our ups and downs. And that we all need help sometimes,” the 28-year-old pop star said in a statement this week. Bieber has always been open about his mental health. For example, he suddenly canceled a tour five years ago. ,,I want my career to survive, but also my state of mind, heart and soul. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”