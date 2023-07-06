Justin Bieber’s Bored Ape NFT Lost Over $1.2 Million

American pop artist Justin Bieber lost over a million dollars on investments in NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection. This publication reports Gizmodo.

Bieber reportedly purchased a digital image of the sad chimpanzee in January 2022, paying nearly $1.3 million for it. At the moment, the cost of NFT is about 57 thousand dollars, that is, it has fallen in price by 22 times.

An NFT token (non-fungible token) is a unique digital certificate stored on the blockchain that guarantees the originality of an item and grants exclusive rights to it. Bored Apes were one of the most popular NFT sets.

