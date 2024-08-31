Justin Bieber He is an artist who has gained fame in several countries around the world from an early age for his appearance on the entertainment scene and has generated controversy throughout his musical career. One of these problems that he had in Europe caused the artist to be banned from entering the country because he ended up causing the transformation of a natural area.

The Canadian artist visited the European country as part of the musical promotion of a famous album, but in the end the influence he had on his fans ended up damaging the ecosystem of the natural parks.

Which European country banned Justin Bieber from entering?

Justin Bieber has been banned from entering Iceland, a European country known for its spectacular landscape, with natural canyons, geysers, volcanoes, hot springs and lava fields.

Why was Justin Bieber ‘banned’ from Iceland? The reason behind this decision by the Icelandic country is that the artist recorded a video clip in 2015 for the famous song ‘I’ll Show You’ in Nordic lands and visited the natural canyon Fjaðrárgljúfur (formed in the last Ice Age) to show it in the clip where he was seen walking along a path for tourists. This caused various problems for the natural park, as the artist’s fans tried to imitate him and traveled to this area to take a photo where the singer had posed.

The large number of people who stepped on the moss in this natural canyon caused the ecosystem of the area to change and left spaces where the moss stopped growing.

The areas of the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon trail have undergone a change in their ecosystem. Photo: TikTok/ Carlo Cuñado

This was also demonstrated by TikToker Carlo Cuñado in a clip that has gone viral for showing how the trail in the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon, which Justin Bieber showed in his video, has remained over the years.

How did Justin Bieber’s visit to Iceland affect you?

The impact Justin Bieber had on Iceland was exponential. Tourism in the country increased to the point that the Fjaðrárgljúfur canyon underwent changes, the country had to improve the infrastructure of tourist sites and the care of natural areas.

“The big increase in foot traffic started after Bieber came. There has been a 50 to 80 percent increase between 2016, 2017 and 2018,” said Daníel Freyr Jónsson, the head of the country’s environmental agency, in 2019.

Justin Bieber visited Iceland to film a music video. Photo: YouTube

“(The canyon) is a natural wonder that was not meant to be so popular. We need to build better infrastructure there so we can invite people all year round. We need trails that can be discovered all year round. Not just for the nature, but because it is a safety issue,” Inga Hlin Palsdottir, director of the national tourism agency Visit Iceland, explained to CNN Travel in 2019, four years after the release of Justin Bieber’s ‘I’ll show you’ video clip.