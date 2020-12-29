The famous Canadian singer, composer and musician Justin Bieber is very active on social media. Justin is followed by millions and loves his photo-videos. Just a day before, Justin shared a short clip of his new song ‘Lonely’ on social media. Fans got more attention when Justin’s wife Haley Baldwin commented on this video post and Justin gave her a more ‘naughty’ reply.

Actually, posting this video, Justin wrote, ‘Complete preparation … see you on New Year’s Eve’. Commenting on this video of Justin, Haley Baldwin wrote, ‘My mouth is open? The jaw fell to the ground. ‘ In response to this, Justin might have felt a little diabolical, so he wrote in the comment, ‘Tell your mouth elsewhere too honestly.’

Justin Bieber replies to wife’s comment

However, in response to this comment, Haley did not get angry at her husband Justin, but instead wrote in the reply, “O my God … please go and go to sleep.”

Before marriage, Justin Bieber was in a relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. Justin Moll gets into a relationship with Haley Baldwin after a breakup from Selena. In 2018, both of them got married after engagement.

