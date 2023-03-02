Justin Bieber’s health deteriorated, he decided to cancel his tour permanently. Tickets will be refunded

Justin Bieber he is sick, the singer has definitively canceled his 2023 tour. He has decided to devote himself exclusively to his health conditions.

The star was also supposed to perform in Italy, his tour included two stops at theUnipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno. In January he had made it known that the dates would be postponed, but now the news of the definitive cancellation has arrived. The refund procedures for purchased tickets have already been published. Fans will automatically get their money back.

But why did the singer cancel his 2023 tour? Justin Bieber suffers from Hunt syndrome. It is a neurological pathology, which strikes after a severe Herpes Zoster virus infection. In turn caused by the Varicella-Zoster virus.

The symptoms are not easy to deal with, the virus paralyzes the nerves in the face and involves different blistersusually near the nose, mouth and ear.

I can’t believe it, I made sure everything went smoothly but my disease is getting worse and I have to move the dates because the doctors tell me so.

So had written the star before the news of the definitive cancellation.

In most cases, the immune system is able to produce the antibodies needed to defeat the condition. However, that virus can remain dormant in nerve tissue for years.

Between symptoms that can affect a person affected by Herpes Zoster, in addition to blisters and paralysis of the nerves of the face, there are:

Drooping eyelid

Inability to close eyes

Slope of the labial fissure

Dizziness and nausea

Hearing loss

Alteration of saliva and taste

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is treatable through active antivirals and corticosteroids.

After the news of the tour’s cancellation, Justin Bieber received an incredible wave of affection by his many fans. Everyone is looking forward to receiving positive updates on his health condition and seeing him take the stage again.