Justin Bieber cancels his world tour. The news was given by CNN which reports how both the Canadian artist and his managers have not given a reason. Last June, however, Bieber announced that he would be taking a break for health reasons due to Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. The pop star then resumed touring in late July, also in 2022, and stopped again for treatment in September.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, manifests as neurological disorders and is caused by the reactivation of herpes zoster, the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Herpes Zoster is a virus that remains dormant in those who have had chickenpox and who, following a weakening of the immune system or, in the elderly, due to the reduction of immunity typical of age, but also following periods of physical or psychological stress, it can replicate.