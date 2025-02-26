Justin Bieber (30 years) has worried his followers again after being captured in public with an appearance that many have described as sad and off. While the singer is characterized by his usual style of wide clothing, there is a detail that did not go unnoticed: a distant look and an attitude that has generated concern in his fans.

It all started with the rumors about a possible crisis in his marriage to Hailey Bieber, after having stopped continuing on social networks, unleashing a wave of comments about the state of his relationship. However, the Canadian published a statement on his Instagram, ensuring that he had been a victim of hacking.

Meanwhile, some Internet users have indicated that the gestures of the ‘Baby’ interpreter in a video that has gone viral on the networks are unusual. In the clip, the artist can be seen chatting with a woman. So far, all normal. However, the way he smiles and his movements have led some to wonder if the artist could be going through a complicated or even speculate on the possible consumption of some substance.

Now, new and worrying images of the singer in New York have come to light. In them, Bieber is seen with a visibly scruffy appearance, red eyes and dark dark circles, which made all alarm jumping on a possible relapse on drug use, a problem that Justin has talked openly in the past.









Justin Bieber is pronounced

Before the media stir, Justin Bieber has broken his silence, through his representative, to placate the rumors that revolve around him: “The recurring narrative that Justin is consuming hard drugs is not at all certain,” he said exclusively for TMZ. In addition, the spokesman indicated that the interpreter of ‘Ghost’ is in “one of the best moments of his life”, and that he is completely focused on his family and the creation of new music.

Finally, the spokesman explained that last year it has been a time of great changes for Bieber, who has had to make important decisions in his life, such as getting away from some friendships that did not do well and finish some commercial relations that no longer contributed to him . He also stressed that the artist is tired of the constant rumors about his health: «These reports are strenuous and unfortunate. They show that, despite clear evidence, there are those who insist on keeping negative, sensational and harmful narratives alive, ”he concluded.