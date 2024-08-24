Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife, American model and actor Stephen Baldwin’s daughter Hailey Bieber, have become parents for the first time. The artist posted a photo with the baby on his Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” he wrote.

Justin Bieber had previously appeared in public in an unrecognizable form, surprising his fans. Bieber was spotted near an expensive hotel in a white T-shirt and baggy shorts. He had a felt hat and sunglasses on his head, and his face was hidden by a sloppy beard and mustache.

Previously, the singer’s relatives expressed concern about his mental state after the artist performed at the Coachella music festival. As noted, while still backstage, Bieber behaved eccentrically, and after returning from the stage he seemed “out of action.”