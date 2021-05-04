The political crisis facing Colombia It has resonated worldwide and several artists have manifested such as Karol G, Carlos Vives, Juanes, among others. Now the well-known singer Justin Bieber He spoke on his social networks, regarding the protests.

His last post was painted black and he wrote: “Please pray for the people of Colombia.” Justin asks for prayers for the coffee country, as there are serious complaints on social networks against the protesters who expressed their rejection of the tax reform.

Also, the photo that he recently published, so far, has more than 1 million “likes” and not only shared it on his profile, but also on his Instagram stories. In this way, he took the opportunity to tell his fans the following: “You are still standing and God has brought you here. He has had his hand on you all this time. “

Justin Bieber

His thousands of followers did not hesitate to comment on the post with messages of support and solidarity. One of his followers wrote: “Here in Colombia we want the world to know that the government itself is killing us, we need our voice to be heard and that the international organizations in charge of safeguarding human rights be present. Please share ”.

On the other hand, The United Nations Organization rejected the excessive use of force against protesters in Colombia. Also, Marta Hurtado, the spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights sent an alert call from Geneva, Switzerland, who called for calm for the next demonstrations that will take place this Wednesday, May 5 in Colombia.