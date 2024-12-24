The case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is far from closed. Shortly after it became known that the actress sued the producer of It ends with us for sexual harassment and accused him of a smear campaign, new details have now come to light: “He cried in his dressing room because looked old and unattractive“.

According to the portal Peoplethe producer would have criticized Lively’s role after comments from users on networks in which they claimed that the actress had an “unattractive appearance according to paparazzi photos.”

Faced with this situation, “she tried to make him see that had to be authentic“, since the images had been taken after a scene in which the character he represented had been “abused by her husband“. As a consequence, she could not seem “sexy” at that time, according to the complaint to which the aforementioned media has had access.

Since Baldoni “seemed focused on Lively’s sex appeal above all else,” the actress met with the film’s lead producer, Jamy Heath. However, this was presented in the makeup area while Lively “was in topless“. Despite the actress’s refusal to talk under those circumstances, she finally accepted, although turning her back on her superior.

In addition, the document also states that Baldoni “routinely demeaned” Lively discreetly to “criticize her body and weight.” As a result, the producer contacted the actress’s personal trainer so that she “lose weight in two weeks.”