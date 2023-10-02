I watched carefully the editorial made on the public television news program – RTVC Noticias – by fellow journalist and member of the Kamentsá indigenous community, Sandra Chindoy, after the attack that a group of Misak indigenous people carried out against the Semana facilities last Friday. .

Colleague Sandra begins her intervention with an absolute rejection of the deeds and acts of violence committed against the headquarters of the media outlet, but after dedicating twenty seconds to repudiating the events of the day, she proceeds to speak for more for a minute about the way in which indigenous peoples have historically been mistreated and stigmatized in Colombia.

She says, and rightly so, that indigenous people have been suffering discrimination and unfair accusations for decades and that what happened with Semana should lead us all to open a dialogue about why what happened happened. In her words: “I call to reject this violence, but that same call is also for there to be a dialogue to understand why these cases happen.” I don’t know if I misunderstood or if it is an excess of insight, but after an attack on a media outlet, the response from the public media is to justify it based on the injustices and accusations that the perpetrators of the attack have suffered?

I reiterate: we must recognize that indigenous people have been stigmatized. But I absolutely disagree that discrimination, abandonment or racism can justify sowing terror and anxiety in a union or in the population. As Sandra well remembers in her editorial, the protection of indigenous peoples is enshrined in the Political Constitution of Colombia and therefore it is not a commitment of a few, but rather the duty of all to ensure that there is respect for these communities. Maybe we have failed at that. But that is not solely the fault of the media. From governments to those indigenous people who in some parts of the country preferred to become allies of groups outside the law, they have failed in that objective. However, that does not justify last Friday’s violence.

Accepting a dynamic in which one looks the other way in the face of violent events because these are the consequence of past or present errors is to open the door to all types of violence and, even more so, to the justification of any type of horror.

Looking the other way was what the governments that accepted paramilitarism did because it supposedly helped contain the guerrillas. See the consequences. Looking the other way is what politicians and governments have done with corruption for decades. See where we are.

Rejecting violence should not be accompanied by asterisks or footnotes. Violence, terrorism, threats are rejected forcefully and that’s it. The space for debate on the structural causes of violence will come. But saying no to attacks, including particular exceptions, is the same as saying “he did wrong, but he had his reasons,” an expression that is the seed of much violence that public television should never applaud.

