Here is a list of justifiable causes for crossing over your municipal boundaries if they have been closed due to Covid-19.

A) Attending health centers, services and establishments.

B) Traveling to your place of work, or for the purpose of work.

C) Attending universities and schools, including nursery schools.

D) Returning home to your place of residence.

E) Providing assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents with disabilities and especially vulnerable people.

F) Traveling to financial or insurance entities, as well as refueling your vehicle in a neighboring territory. (Obviously this means that you are either running short of fuel outside your municipality on a justifiable journey or that in your village there is no fuel station).

G) Appearing before public, judicial or notarial bodies.

H) Renewals of permits and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed.

I) Taking exams or official tests that cannot be postponed.

J) Working on the land and / or caring for farm animals.

K) Traveling to a bordering municipality in order to buy food products if there are no food shops within your municipality.

L) Urgent appointments with veterinary clinics.

M) High-level sporting activity in official competitions justified through a federative certificate (sports license).

N) Emergencies – force majeure (running out of Early gray teabags is not classified as an emergency).

O) Any other activity of a similar nature, duly accredited.

How to justify such journeys



You will need the following documents, depending on the reason for traveling out of your municipality.

* In the case of attending a hospital or a health center, the trip can be justified with an appointment document provided by said health center.

* If the trip is to a pharmacy, it can be justified by showing the receipt for the medicine purchased.

* Traveling to your place of work or for the purpose of work: there is no one document to cover such trips on a national level. However the downloaded form that was in use in the first lockdown is still valid, as long as it is filled out correctly by the employer on behalf of the employee. If you are self employed, you fill it out yourself and provide a copy of you last Social-Security payment.

* Returning home to your place of residence. Even if you provide your TIE, which contains information on your place of residence, you’re still liable to be questioned on the nature of your not being there in the first place. So your TIE is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card.

* In case of traveling to provide care for dependents (elderly for example), the person receiving care must have a certificate of dependency.

* The trip to a gas station to refuel can be justified with a ticket from the fuel station itself, although in this case, it will be necessary to argue that the reason for refueling is to carry out any one of the above justified reasons.

(News: Andalucia)