The project started with a markedly anti-Christian profile. In 2016, Nicolás Mendizábal and Germán Bolatti, two Cordovan militants, They set up the “Justicialistas” shoe factory and they created all models alienated with Peronist history and culture: Shirtless, Duarte, Gelbard, Jauretche, Walsh, Cooke and President. Among its most loyal customers are Alberto Fernández, Axel Kicillof, Wado de Pedro and several cabinet ministers. Despite the pandemic, today they distribute about 1,500 pairs per month, with prices ranging from $ 3,950 to $ 5,700.

The last to buy, Mendizábal explains, were the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas. Both favored the Scalabrini (Raúl Scalabrini Ortiz) and the Arregui (Juan José Hernández Arregui), two of their clothing lines. “In general, officials choose formal shoes, but Alberto sometimes also wears Resistance booties, which are for casual use, “explained the entrepreneur. The most enthusiastic of all is the presidential spokesman, Juan Pablo Biondi.

The venture arose from chance and by misfortune of “the father of a friend who was fired from a workshop and received machines as compensation,” says Nicolás, a political scientist and brother-in-law of Bolatti, a business administrator. Shared militancy and business merged, receive online orders from all over the country, they were adding new products and lines for men and women -Presidenta, Presiden TA, Duarte and 1947 (by the law of the female vote) – and are about to export to Barcelona “in April or May”.

“Justicialistas”, they say on their home page, “was born as resistance to the policies of destruction of the National Industry of the government led by Mauricio MacriAnd so the idea of ​​creating “a brand that expresses that we not only resisted but also was willing to defend what was left of our Industry“. Mendizábal lists that the company centralizes the work of 4 factories that manufacture footwear and accessories and 2 tanneries, which operate under the premises of promoting formal employment and the use of local inputs throughout the value chain.

Nicolás says that most of the orders are distributed mainly between Buenos Aires (40%), Capital (15%), Córdoba, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos. “If all those who buy are Peronists? Most of them think so, but there is everything. There are many people who are not and who they know us for recommendations on social networks“He points out. Regarding the plans, he assures that the priority is to consolidate a business model based on leather and survive the effects of the pandemic.” Today we are concentrating on the company and the development of the brand, which is a form of militancy“, he emphasizes.

Over time, the catalog diversified, but always respecting the imprint of names associated with Peronism, many of them linked to the 70’s. Each product (shoes, sandals, sneakers, accessories, belts and wallets) is stamped with the brand and the logo of a star with the symbol of “Perón Vuelve” (a V and a P) at the top. Mendizábal argues that Peronism is a political identity and a phenomenon deeply rooted in popular culture. “Associating a product with a social extension or a political fact – he adds – is a trend among brands.”

“With our models we remember milestones that make our political identity in some cases, or we honor men and women of our movement by socializing their ideas and thoughts in people who perhaps were just looking for good shoes“They remarked on the portal. This is how names from other times such as Cooke (John William), Gelbard (the former Minister of Economy of the government of Héctor Cámpora” who supported a lot of SMEs “), Bermann (for Sylvia, former militant of Montoneros) or Fadul (Esther, former Peronist deputy from Tierra del Fuego).

With other sources, there are other similar variants more associated with merchandising, such as Peronist Clothing (which sell key rings, mugs and T-shirts with party legends) or Peronist Wines, a Mendoza winery that promotes “a wine designed for national and popular taste.” More eclectic is the brand “Democrata”, of Brazilian nationality or the clothing store “Burgués”, which targets the middle and upper segments.

