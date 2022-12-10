Justice, electoral banner, slogan of politicians, aspiration of the people and eternal theme present in the citizen narrative.

Justice, which sails in the boat of democracy, with the sails of tolerance and the rudder of respect, will always be driven by the winds of inclusion.

A phrase attributed to Don Benito Juárez is regularly mentioned: “To friends, justice and grace; to enemies, the law to dry”. This sentence could be an unfortunate expression of merit, but personally, I doubt it, because Juárez is not known to have made concessions to his friends, as is common to see among some of those who hold power.

But in the end, I think we should be satisfied that “to the enemies, the law to dry” the application of the law without distortions, without intent, without second or hidden intentions, without overtones of electoral politics, which for its application be fair, it must also be without distinctions or exceptions.

But… Are we really in Mexico a state of law?

We will be if the law is absolutely impartial and the law is applied even in spite of the political cost that in certain circumstances it could mean.

Another fundamental requirement is that the law is not distorted for its use as a political tool.

In short, we will be a state of law if friends, non-friends and even enemies are measured with exactly the same yardstick.

I will not dare to make a judgment about whether we are a state of law or not, I believe that each Mexican has the duty to formulate it internally and personally, without omitting that it will be their supreme obligation to act accordingly.

However it may be, the status of a rule of law will always be a path, a process, a goal, something unfinished where we can never be satisfied and we must always aspire to its improvement and improvement.

Lasting progress, well-being and social peace will invariably go hand in hand with the application of the law with impartiality, humane sense and true justice.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you