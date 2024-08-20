The Ministry of Justice has introduced new improvements to the services of the Federal Public Prosecution within the “Zeroing Government Bureaucracy” program, including the improvements it introduced to the “Research Stop” service provided by the “Federal Public Prosecution” to the state, as the percentage of zeroing procedures for this service has reached 100%.

The Ministry stated that “the ‘Search Stop’ service has been transformed into a proactive service without the need for the customer to request it, as the number of procedures related to providing the service has been reduced from nine procedures to zero procedures, the number of attachments has been reduced from one attachment to zero attachments, and the time period has been reduced from one day to zero working days,” which contributes to accelerating the completion of transactions and cancelling all legal procedures for the customer.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that simplifying and reducing government procedures and cancelling unnecessary procedures and requirements is a new phase of government work in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry had previously announced the transformation of the “lifting a travel ban” service into a proactive service without the need for the customer to request it, noting that it had reduced the number of procedures associated with this service from nine procedures to zero procedures, reduced the number of attachments from one attachment to zero, and reduced the time period associated with the travel ban service from one working day to zero working days.

The new mechanism has contributed to reducing the time required to complete service requests from one working day to a few minutes, with a zeroing rate of 100%, which will be reflected in the Ministry’s efforts to improve the quality of life in society and support the path of sustainable national economic development.