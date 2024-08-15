The Ministry of Justice has introduced new improvements to the services of the Federal Public Prosecution within the “Zeroing Government Bureaucracy” program, most notably the improvements it introduced to the “Lifting Travel Ban” service provided by the “Federal Public Prosecution” to the state. The percentage of zeroing procedures for this service has reached 100%.

She stated that simplifying and reducing government procedures and cancelling unnecessary procedures and requirements is a new phase of government work in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry stated that the “lifting travel ban” service has been transformed into a proactive service without the need for the customer to request it, as the number of procedures associated with providing the service has been reduced from nine procedures to zero procedures, which contributes to accelerating the completion of transactions and cancelling all legal procedures for the customer.

She explained that the new mechanism contributed to reducing the time required to complete service requests from one working day to a few minutes, with a zeroing rate of 100%, which will be reflected in the Ministry’s efforts to improve the quality of life in society and support the path of sustainable national economic development.

The ministry indicated that the new mechanism contributed to reducing the number of attachments required to provide the service from one attachment, which is the end of the lawsuit or the legal reason for issuing the travel ban order, to “zero” attachments.