Decision concerns interviewees’ statements, but was applied to unrelated cases; the issue will return to the Supreme Court’s agenda in August

A thesis set for November 2023 for the STF that holds newspapers responsible for statements made by interviewees has been used by the Brazilian Judiciary in cases that are not related to the scope of the topic defined by the Supreme Federal Court, according to Hugsi (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism).

Association survey, which follows the progress of the agenda in the Supreme Court, shows that this occurred in dozens of cases. Beatriz Logarezzi, a lawyer at the Bottini & Tamasauskas law firm, who works together with Igor Tamasauskas on behalf of Abraji, states that the use of the thesis in the compiled cases was based on an understanding “absolutely “wrong”.

One of the cases is about holding a newspaper accountable for use of photo without prior authorization. In another, the process discusses the liability of a news company for reporting a police operation. erroneously citing the name of one of the alleged individuals involved.

The 2 cases have in common the lack of interview as object of analysis –which is the main theme of the STF thesis.

The thesis was set in 2023 – read the full (PDF – 2 MB). It is divided into 2 items. The first one talks, in general terms, about the possibility of removing content by “demonstrably injurious information”. In the 2nd, it specifically deals with the newspaper’s liability in the event of publishing an interview in which the interviewee “falsely imputes the commission of a crime to a third party”.

It was the target of criticism from newspapers and journalism entities. One of the questions was about how the definition of “demonstrably injurious information”.

A Hugs filed an appeal in March 2024 against the thesis defined by the Supreme Court – read the full of the document (PDF – 797 kB). The association claims that the wording proposed by the Court has “unacceptable generality”. The analysis is on the STF agenda August 7th, the first week after the Judiciary recess.

Read below some of the cases in which Thesis 995 was applied.

PHOTO WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

The newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper was ordered to pay moral damages to a woman for publishing a photo without prior authorization.

The image had been published in a report about people who enjoy Carnival. It shows a shopping cart with drinks – the woman appears in the photo. The person who provided the photograph to the newspaper was a person interviewed by the outlet and who is a friend of the plaintiff.

The lawsuit says the image was enough for some people to identify the author. She would have been “shaken and revolted”.

In defense, the S.Paulo Newspaper claimed that she should not be ordered to pay compensation to the plaintiff, since the photograph used was taken in a public place and during a Carnival party, “being used in a contextualized way in journalistic material that recorded stories of people who like Carnival”.

The newspaper filed an appeal. When analyzing it, the Court of Justice of São Paulo cited Theme 995, on the liability of newspapers, and its continuation was denied. After an internal appeal was filed, the court upheld the decision.

WEINTRAUB X REINALDO AZEVEDO

The thesis was also used in a compensation action proposed by Abraham Weintraub, former Minister of Education during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), against journalist Reinaldo Azevedo because of his statements on a radio program Bandeirantes.

The journalist was ordered to pay compensation to the former minister. The TJ-SP upheld the sentence when judging the appeal interposed. Reinaldo then filed an Extraordinary Appeal – it was denied on the grounds that Theme 995 was applicable. The decision was upheld.

POLICE OPERATION

Another case cited by Abraji deals with a decision by the TJ-BA (Court of Justice of the State of Bahia) which suspended the analysis of an appeal against the portal’s conviction Uol It is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo based on the thesis.

In 2016, newspapers had published a report saying that the then deputy mayor of Malhada (BA) had been arrested in the Federal Police’s Operation Vigilante and later sent to the Vitória da Conquista (BA) prison.

However, the operation against The diversion of resources in school transport actually involved the mayor and deputy mayor of Malhada de Pedras (BA), approximately 230 km from Malhada.

O State of S. Paulo said that the image used in the report was from the City Hall of Malhada de Pedras and that, therefore, it would be “noticeable” that it was someone else. Now the Uol argued that since the text had originally been published by Statethe portal served as “hosting provider” of the content and should not be held responsible in the same way.

In the process, it was determined that the former vice-mayor of the city of Malhada (BA) be compensated for moral damages for mistakenly mentioning his name as being the target of a police operation. Given the filing of an Extraordinary Appeal, the TJ-BA suspended the process until Theme 995 was judged. It understood that it is applicable to the case.

UNRELATED CASES

For Beatriz Logarezzi, who acts on behalf of Abraji, “it was not the Court’s intention” establish general criteria for holding vehicles liable in various lawsuits. The lawyer says that the thesis involves numerous “peculiarities” and using it to keep convictions against newspapers and journalists outside the scope of publishing interviews could significantly impact freedom of the press.

Logarezzi also states that the issue has been used to block the continuation of Extraordinary Appeals filed against convictions through what is called “refusal to follow up”a legal hypothesis in which the party cannot even file an appeal so that the admissibility of the Extraordinary Appeal can be analyzed by the STF itself.

“In other words, the courts end up restricting the press’ access to the Supreme Court based on an absolutely mistaken understanding of the application of Theme 995, with the potential risk of maintaining unconstitutional convictions”says Logarezzi.

O Poder360 sought the courts responsible for the mentioned cases to ask if they would like to comment on the processes. The TJ-SP said that it cannot comment on jurisdictional issues and that judges have “independence” to decide according to the documents in the case. Read the full response at the end of this text.

As for TJ-BA, the Poder360 contacted the court by email at 4 pm on Friday (19 July). There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a response is sent to this digital newspaper.

AGENDA RETURNS TO THE SUPREME COURT

Questions about the clarity of the Supreme Court’s thesis were brought to the Court for analysis through declaratory appeals, a type of appeal used to that a certain doubt, omission, contradiction or obscurity in a decision be resolved.

The embargoes were filed by both Abraji and Pernambuco Diaryone of the parties in the action analyzed by the Supreme Court in 2023 and which led to the writing of the thesis. The embargo of Daily is on the STF’s trial agenda for August 7, in the first week of collegiate sessions after the Judiciary’s recess.

In the appeal signed by Abraji, the association says it is a case of “subject sensitive to democracy” and that the thesis established by the Supreme Court has a “unacceptable generality”. The entity claims that, in the part where it authorizes the removal of content, the Supreme Court went far beyond false accusations in interviews, which was the debate of the process, and ended up authorizing a much broader removal of content.

In the face of cases such as those compiled by the association in which the thesis is used in cases unrelated to the topic, “It is important that the STF be more specific in the wording used, preventing lower courts from applying the thesis beyond the limits of the discussion held”declared Logarezzi.

Here is the thesis established by the Supreme Court in November 2023:

“The full constitutional protection of freedom of the press is enshrined in the binomial freedom with responsibility, prohibiting any type of prior censorship, but allowing for the subsequent possibility of analysis and accountability, including removal of content, for information that is demonstrably injurious, defamatory, slanderous, false, and in relation to possible material and moral damages, since the rights to honor, privacy, private life and one’s own image form the constitutional protection of human dignity, safeguarding an intimate space that cannot be crossed by external illicit interference”;

“In the event of publication of an interview in which the interviewee falsely accuses a third party of committing a crime, the news company may only be held civilly liable if: (i) at the time of publication, there were concrete indications that the accusation was false; and (ii) the media outlet failed to observe its duty of care in verifying the veracity of the facts and in disclosing the existence of such indications”.

Read the full response from TJ-SP:

“The Court of Justice cannot rule on jurisdictional issues. Judges have functional independence to decide according to the documents in the case file and their own free will, in an individualized analysis of the cases, based on legislation and case law. The independence of the judge is a guarantee of the Rule of Law itself. When there is disagreement with the decision, it is up to the parties to file an appeal.”

