Magaly Medina lost the lawsuit filed by the ‘Foquita’ Farfán, for which she was sentenced to one year of suspended prison for the crime of aggravated defamationbut it was the same ‘Magpie’ who assured that he would go to the Supreme Court and exhaust all legal avenues; However, in his opinion, the new sentence that would be issued this Wednesday, November 22 For Peruvian justice, he would be in a ‘trouble’.

Farfán-Magaly case: latest news

Tonight, Magaly Medina He interviewed his lawyer Iván Paredes and announced: “It turns out that last week, the judge gave notice to view videos presented by the soccer player’s mother and also requested that new videos and new evidence be presented, which my lawyer did within the given deadline given to him by this court; However, when we were waiting for the date to view those videos, which we presented as part of our defense, What the judge did was give a sentencing date for this Wednesday. Something that has taken us out of the picture and it has caught us cold“.

Given this, the lawyer detailed: “The judge notified us to present, not only us, but also the complainant, to present some videos that are related to the process. (…) We were waiting for them to notify us so we could view The videos, “The only video he viewed was the one presented by the complainant.” On the other hand, the specialist described as ‘inexplicable’ the fact that the justice system provides a sentencing date before viewing the film material of one of the parties.

Why did Jefferson Farfán denounce Magaly Medina?

Like Paolo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfán denounced the ‘Urraca’ for aggravated defamation, after the communicator stated that the former national team was buying furniture for his ex-partner Yahaira Plasencia. On that occasion, Magaly and Daniela Darcourt danced on a porcelain board, making reference to the alleged purchases of the ‘Foquita’.

Will Magaly Medina go to prison again?

The new sentence would still be given this Wednesday, November 22; However, in the last ratification, Magaly was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months of suspended imprisonment and she must follow a series of rules of conduct.

