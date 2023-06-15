The former number three of the Andalusian PSOE, Noel López, attends the media in the Parliament of Andalusia, on May 3. Joaquin Corchero (Europa Press)

The case of the kidnapping of Maracena (Granada, 22,293 inhabitants) has taken a huge turn this Thursday. Two cars have determined that, at this moment, neither Noel López, former mayor of the town and until a few days ago number three of the Andalusian PSOE, nor Berta Linares, mayor until her resignation for this case last Friday, nor Antonio García Leyva, councilor of Urban Planning and the only one of the three who remains in his post, has no relation to the kidnapping in February of this year of Vanessa Romero, a socialist councilor, by Pedro Gómez, Linares’s partner at that time. On the one hand, the Investigating Court 5 of Granada specifies that the only one investigated now is Gómez, the alleged material author of the kidnapping and in provisional prison. On the other, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has decided to close the special case opened a few weeks ago and not even open an investigation into Noel López —who, as an Andalusian parliamentarian, is registered— and his alleged involvement in the case, in the absence of evidence and indications. Thus, it returns the matter to the investigating court number 5 so that it can continue investigating.

On May 25, three days before the municipal elections attended by the mayor of Maracena, the judge lifted the secrecy of the case summary. The instructor pointed out in the car to the existence of indications about the three politicians as possible inducers of the kidnapping or, failing that, about the alleged commission of an “alleged crime of conspiracy” from which the idea of ​​the kidnapping would arise. As Noel López was registered, and in order not to divide the investigations, the judge sent the instruction to the TSJA. The Andalusian high court then opened a special case in which the Prosecutor’s Office has had the first word. This Wednesday it was learned that the public ministry had asked the magistrates not to act on the two non-registered —the former mayor and the Town Planning councilor— and that it was the ordinary court, that of Instruction 5, who would investigate them. In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office criticized the judge’s instruction prior to the submission of the documentation to the TSJA, due to a lack of fundamental procedures. This reasoning is at the heart of the decision of the TSJA not to continue investigating who was number three of the Andalusian PSOE, who has always denied being involved in the events, and who stepped down from office on May 30 to avoid damaging “the image of the party”.

As explained in the order of this Thursday, the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJA, chaired by Lorenzo del Río, needs “clear indications of the alleged commission of criminal acts” also of the two not registered, Linares and García Leyva, and that they have participated in the “alleged crime” and, furthermore, that they have done so “inextricably linked with the person of the appraiser.” Thus, the Superior Court returns the ball to the ordinary court because it understands that “the necessary investigative measures have not been exhausted” to determine the involvement of Noel López in the facts and for this reason the investigations must continue to identify, at least, indications of crime.

The TSJA considers the original investigation “extensive and thorough”, but then criticizes it as “insufficient” and “with renouncing the practice of others clearly necessary”. He refers to the fact that the judge of the Investigating Court, Josep Solá, did not call the two non-registered persons, Berta Linares and Antonio García Leyva, to testify at any time. Thus, their accusation is based exclusively on the location data of their mobile phones and on the statement of the kidnapper, who said that they had met in January and that the idea had come from there. The judge did ask the owner of the tavern where that meeting had allegedly taken place and he denied that it had occurred. The Superior Court of Andalusia also considers that a confrontation between the kidnapper and the two non-registered persons is missing.

After the file by the TSJA of the special case, it returns everything to the Investigating Court 5, which must decide whether to continue the investigation or if everything ends here with respect to these three people.

But, in addition to the decision of the high court, this Thursday an order issued on Wednesday by the Investigating Court Number 5 has emerged in which it removes López, Linares and García Leyva from the investigation into the kidnapping. The new judicial decision occurs after the reinterpretation of the pleadings presented by the three politicians, but without the investigation having moved one iota or providing new conclusions. Thus, 20 days after lifting the summary secrecy and including the three politicians in the legal case, the judge removes them from it. At this time, in addition to the temporary resignation of Noel López, there has been, six days ago, the resignation of the acting mayoress.

The PSOE will study legal actions

Upon learning of the judicial decision that exonerated, at least at this time, the three socialist politicians, the Andalusian PSOE has reacted immediately. The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, Juan Espadas, has said that they will study legal action because they understand that the judge has amended himself: “We reserve legal action after this order. This is not a minor issue, but a very serious one because it has been able to condition the vote. A serious situation of defenselessness has been generated ”, he said, reports Lourdes Lucio.

Noel López has celebrated that the TSJA has decided not to open proceedings against him and denounces having been “unfairly immersed” in a process on a kidnapping case with which he has always denied having a relationship, although he reiterates his “absolute confidence in our justice ” and his willingness to collaborate with “any judicial instance that requests it”, according to a statement from the Andalusian PSOE.

In the municipal elections of 28-M there was an electoral reversal —the PSOE governed in Maracena with an absolute majority and now PP, Vox and two local parties have agreed to assume the mayoralty—, there was the resignation of the mayoress and her decision not to take office as councilor next Saturday, and Noel López temporarily retired as number three of the Andalusian PSOE. In May, a couple of days before the elections, Berta Linares stated: “I am greatly struck by the fact that after three months of extension of the secrecy of proceedings, two days before the elections, it is being opened. The only thing that it is going to achieve is to disturb and alter the result of an election”. “When everything is clarified and our innocence is proven,” she added, “who is going to give us back free elections? Who is going to give us back our tarnished image and the damage done to our colleagues and families?” And she concluded: “We will not be able to recover it.” Today, 20 days later, no court currently associates them, regardless of what may be investigated in the future, with the crime of kidnapping.

Piece about a gas station

In relation to the kidnapping case, the investigating judge opened a separate room to investigate the installation of a gas station at the entrance to the town. The kidnapped councilor maintains that at the time of the kidnapping she was carrying documentation that, always according to her version, demonstrates the existence of a plot of urban corruption in the City Council for the installation and opening of a gas station at the entrance to Maracena. According to the Town Planning Councilor, Antonio García Leyva, the judge asked the Consistory for documentation on the license, some papers that, the mayor maintains, have already been sent to the instructor, who has already questioned the municipal architect, Francisco Soria, but still not García Leyva or the former mayor.