On December 10, Hazteoir denounced through a statement that “different police units distributed throughout the capital have arrested, retained and proposed to sanction the ‘capobus'”, the Association bus that denounces “the alleged mafia led by Pedro Sánchez »and that has been circulating through the capital and several Spanish cities for a few months. It was “a clear order”: at the time the agents saw the vehicle circular through the streets of Madrid, it had to be retained.

«Today we already have three sanctions. We have asked the agents to raise a complaint to their superiors. We have also formally written the Consistory. However, given the persistent harassment campaign, we have undertaken legal actions in this regard, ”said its president Ignacio Arsuaga.

Today, the Court of Instruction No. 41 of Madrid has admitted to process The Municipal Police of Madrid », as the entity has communicated through a brief.

From Hazteoir they transmit that they are already working on the request for research proceedings. «We cannot ignore that a few weeks ago we had knowledge through different media for the interest of the PSOE of Madrid in stopping the ‘Capobus’. We want it to investigate why the Madrid police acted so hard against the vehicle, a symbol of freedom for many, ”they point out.









Arsuaga himself came a few weeks ago next to the coach in front of the Madrid City Council. “The best way to defend freedom is to exercise it and that we do in Hazteoir,” he said. Now that the investigation is already open, the association has appeared as a particular accusation.