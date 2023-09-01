Law 9099 of 1995 prohibits prisoners from being included in lawsuits; former PRF director moved more than 150

The Justice of Santa Catarina will archive the lawsuits filed by the former director general of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Silvinei Vasques, against police officers, journalists and deputies who criticized the political use of the corporation in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections.

The law 9,099/1995 prohibits prisoners, as is the case of Silvinei, from being included in lawsuits. O Power360 found that 177 lawsuits were filed in the courts of Florianópolis (SC).