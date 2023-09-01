Law 9099 of 1995 prohibits prisoners from being included in lawsuits; former PRF director moved more than 150
The Justice of Santa Catarina will archive the lawsuits filed by the former director general of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Silvinei Vasques, against police officers, journalists and deputies who criticized the political use of the corporation in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections.
The law 9,099/1995 prohibits prisoners, as is the case of Silvinei, from being included in lawsuits. O Power360 found that 177 lawsuits were filed in the courts of Florianópolis (SC).
Silvinei’s successor in the PRF superintendence in Santa Catarina, Fernando Cesar Borba Oliveira, was prosecuted for claiming that his management would be unrelated to political parties. The former director asked for compensation of R$ 52,800 for the comment. The action, however, was filed on August 29 by the district of Biguaçu (SC).
Silvinei was arrested on August 9 by the PF (Federal Police) in the investigation that investigates interference in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. Other members of the corporation were searched and apprehended.
The investigation investigates whether the agents used the corporation to impede the flow of vehicles on highways targeting areas where supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), mainly in the Northeast.
