Russian leader could be arrested by decision of an international court; president says he wants to understand why country is a member of the Court and confirms that he will invite Russian leader to G20 in 2024

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (September 11, 2023) that it will be up to the Brazilian courts to decide on a possible arrest of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putinif he comes to Brazil in 2024 to participate in the G20 leaders’ summit, which will be hosted in Rio. The head of the Brazilian Executive confirmed that he will invite the Russian to the event.

This year, Putin stopped going to international meetings because of the risk of being arrested. O ICC (International Criminal Court) issued in March 2023 arrest warrants against him and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Russian Presidential Office, for alleged war crimes of illegal deportation of children and illegal transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine.

In August, the Russian president participated via videoconference in the BRICS summit (a bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), held in South Africa, and was absent from the G20 leaders’ summit, held in India.

In an interview with journalist Palki Sharma, from the Indian channel Firstpostwhich aired on Saturday afternoon (September 9, 2023), Lula stated that, if Putin came to Brazil, he would not be arrested.

“We like to treat people well. So, I think Putin can easily go to Brazil. […] I can tell you that I am the president of Brazil. If he comes to Brazil, there is no reason for him to be arrested”, declared Lula at the time.

This Monday, however, Lula tried to soften his speech by passing the decision on the possible detention of the Russian leader to the Judiciary. As a signatory to the ICC, the Brazilian government may face sanctions if it does not arrest Putin on national territory.

The president spoke to journalists this Monday shortly before boarding his flight back from New Delhi (India) to Brasília. He attended the G20 leaders’ summit.

In the interview with journalists this Monday, Lula said that he will “to study” the reason why Brazil is a signatory to the ICC.

“I don’t know if the Brazilian courts will arrest him. Justice decides this, not the government or Parliament. I want to study this issue of the Criminal Court because the United States is not a signatory, Russia is not. Why did Brazil become a signatory to a court that the Americans do not accept? […] Emerging countries are the signatories of things that harm themselves”, declared.

