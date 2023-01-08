The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso guaranteed that “Justice will come” in relation to the actions of radical groups in Brasília, this Sunday, 8. According to Barroso, the “gods of democracy” “will cover with shame the criminals who seek to destroy it”.

“Terrorism is the victory of evil and crime disguised as ideology. Day of mourning for good people of any political creed,” wrote the minister on Twitter. “Justice will come. And the Gods of democracy will protect the institutions and shame the criminals who seek to destroy them.”

Barroso joined Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), who guaranteed accountability to those who, in some way, were involved in the acts, whether they were financiers, instigators, even previous, and current public agents with illicit conduct.

In the afternoon, radical groups invaded Congress, the STF and the Planalto Palace. Faced with the invasions, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in the government of the Federal District (GDF). The intervention, according to the decree, begins this Sunday and runs until January 31.