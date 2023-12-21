A new case in the United States makes an impression on the world: a man was declared innocent after passing around 48 years in prison. This fact makes history for being the person who has spent the longest time in prison before being exonerated in North American history.

It's about the African American Glynn Simmons who from the beginning declared not to have been at the scene of the events.

Last Wednesday, December 20, Simmons, who is now 71 years old, was found not guilty in the state of Oklahoma, United States. However, although the news came to light recently, the man was released in the month of July of this year.

The African American was deprived of liberty for 48 years, one month and 18 days.

Furthermore, in the first instance, he was sentenced to death in 1975 by the murder of an employee in a liquor store during a robbery in Oklahoma.

Some time later, his sentence was replaced by life imprisonment.

“This court considers, for clear and convincing evidencethat the crime for which Mr. Simmons was convicted, sentenced and imprisoned (…) was not committed by Mr. Simmons (…)”, Judge Palumbo explained in the decision, according to the media Use Today.

Now, he was not the only one accused of the crime, along with him, the American Don Roberts was implicated in the same court case. Both men were charged

by the testimony of a store customer who was shot in the head and survived.

Roberts was released from prison in 2008, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

On the other hand, Simmons, released in 2023, told reporters: “This is a day for which I have waited a long, long time. We can say that justice was finally done today.”

Finally, Simmons will now be able to demand compensation for the injustice committed: “What has been done cannot be undone, but there could be liabilities. That's what I'm on now. Responsibilities.”

