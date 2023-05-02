For the crime of femicide committed against Cristina Lizbeth26 years old, and with the strength of the evidence presented by the staff of the Public Prosecutor’s Office sonorousthe judge imposed the maximum sentence of 70 years in prison for Gerardo “N.”also determined that he must pay a fine of $448,100.00 pesos and reparation for non-pecuniary damage to the victim’s mother.

The assault by Gerardo “N.”, 30 years old, occurred in the year 2021, on November 6 in the Las Cuevitas neighborhood of this capital city, when the couple was aboard a sand-colored Nissan Tiida sedan vehicle.

on that site, Gerardo “N.” attacked the victim cruelly causing her deathlater he left his lifeless body on the site and left in the car owned by the victim.

After the field and cabinet investigations carried out by the Investigative Trilogy of the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, the aggressor was identified and his apprehension was made. See also Qatar 2022: Venezuela on the brink of the abyss in the World Cup fight in CONMEBOL