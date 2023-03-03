With great determination and courage, the underage victim denounced what happened, because since 2014 sexual assaults began on the part of the sentenced man, Ezequiel, 39 years old, who will spend his entire life in jail

Hermosillo, Sonora.- For the crimes of rape equated aggravated and sexual abuse repeatedly aggravated against a minor victim with intellectual disabilitythe Sonora Prosecutor’s Office achieved a 90-year conviction8 months and 4 days in prison for Ezequiel “N.”, 39 years old.

With solid evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office before the Judge, including expert evidence and testimonies provided by the victim, the guilty verdict and the amounts that the sentenced person must cover for a fine and reparations for moral and material damage.

According to the investigations, the sexual assaults began in December 2014, and they occurred under threats and situations of physical, psychological and moral violence, when the victim and the aggressor were alone, this was on Sundays and/or Mondays, inside the home that they cohabited in the Villas del Real neighborhood.

In her intellectual capacities and with great determination and courage, the minor victim denounced what happened and the attacks she experienced, accompanied by an aunt.