A man from Volendam who was allegedly involved in the disturbances surrounding the AZ match against West Ham United last May will remain in custody for at least another three months as far as the Public Prosecution Service is concerned. The public prosecutor said this on Monday in the court in Alkmaar during a preparatory hearing in the criminal case against Michel K. (33).
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
14:21
