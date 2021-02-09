Alexandre Benalla, former collaborator of Emmanuel Macron, could be returned to correctional in the case of the violence of May 1, 2018. In his final indictment of February 2, we learned on Tuesday, the prosecution requests a trial, in particular for acts of “willful violence”, “untitled interference in the exercise of a public function” or even “unauthorized carrying of arms”. The former LaREM employee Vincent Crase, Benalla’s sidekick, is also concerned. In the summer of 2018, a video revealed by the world showing the member of the Élysée team molesting demonstrators during a police intervention, Place de la Contrescarpe in Paris, had been a thunderclap in Macronie, sending the constitutional reform underway to limbo . The final decision on a trial now rests with the investigating judges responsible for the investigations since the opening of the investigation on July 19, 2018. J. H.