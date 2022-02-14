Justice, Marcello Viola and De Lucia in the running for the Palermo prosecutor’s office: Prestipino does not submit an application

Race to seven for the Palermo prosecutor’s office. The deadlines for submitting applications for the office of Attorney of the Republic in Palermo after the farewell of Francesco Lo You, became Prosecutor Rome.

Seven submitted the application: the current prosecutor of Messina, Maurizio de Luciathe Attorney General of Florence, Marcello Viola, the two assistant prosecutors of Palermo Marzia Sabellacurrent regent in Palermo, e Paolo Guido. And again, the Prosecutor of Gela, Fernando Asaro, the Deputy Prosecutor of the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office Franca Imbergamo and the Deputy Prosecutor of Catania Francesco Puleio.

However, according to some surprisingly, the former Prosecutor of Rome did not submit an application Michele Prestipino, which had to give way to Lo Voi, after the appeal presented. The appointments should not take place in a very short time and it will still take a few months before the applications are examined by the appropriate committee of the CSM.