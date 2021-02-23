Karim M., nicknamed “Bylka”, and his colleagues from the Paris anti-crime brigade (BAC) were sentenced on Monday 22 February. Found guilty of passive corruption, drug trafficking, forgery or violence, the six agents as well as two unofficial informants appeared before the Paris Criminal Court this month. They were accused of having covered the actions of dealers in the Goutte-d’Or district in exchange for money and information, as well as having stolen their merchandise. “You have deceived the judicial authority and betrayed the confidence of the police institution, soiled by these actions of a seasoned delinquent”, declared the president to the leader of the band, by attaching his sentence to a definitive ban from practicing the trade. Aaron B., considered Bylka’s right-hand man, receives four years in prison, two of which are suspended. P. R.