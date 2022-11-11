A woman, who represents justice, participates in a protest in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). Erika SANTELICES (AFP)

Yes, justice is under attack and not just in the “global south” anymore. Both because of the voracity of currents or authoritarian governments, as well as because of delinquency or organized crime seeking impunity. Although, on occasions, in a close and volcanic interaction between organized crime and the authorities.

We live in a complex and challenging reality in which authoritarian temptations in which elected rulers wear democratic clothing erode or destroy independent justice. And it has been happening simultaneously in countries as diverse as El Salvador, the Philippines, Hungary, Poland or Tunisia. Processes like these, in which the international standards on judicial independence or the free exercise of the legal profession adopted by the United Nations for decades are destroyed.

They are processes like those that I have had to follow up over the last six years as UN Special Rapporteur for the Independence of Judges and Lawyers. I finished my second and last possible term this week; sharing some reflections through this column seems healthy to me. The reaction received from most delegations when I presented my latest report to the UN General Assembly in New York last month was auspicious. It was guided by the backbone concept “Justice for All”. It goes beyond a mere description of disasters and is directly linked to a strategy: to the UN 2030 Agenda with its 17 sustainable development goals. Number 16 deals with the topic, precisely, of justice (“Promoting just, peaceful and inclusive societies”).

Having said this, one cannot cover the sun with a finger by evading a serious and fundamental fact: justice has become a bounty and an institutional objective of growing vocations and authoritarian realities. That justice that authoritarian appetites want to engulf is usually dynamically linked to networks of corruption and human rights violations. A sinister pairing because justice is precisely the key that humanity has to prevent and confront corruption and human rights violations.

Three fundamental issues run through justice today as a reality or threat.

The first is the expansion and strengthening of authoritarianism in the world. That it has had an impact on matters of various kinds, seriously affecting judicial independence and the free exercise of the legal profession. Within this there has been a significant number of attacks against judges and prosecutors and the free exercise of the legal profession in a wide range of countries.

It would seem that the priority that once had the objective of politically controlling the barracks to operationalize authoritarian projects has now been replaced by the control of justice as a central tool to clear the way for the unpunished construction of an authoritarian project. Thus, the authoritarian logics of Kuczynski or Orban, in Poland and Hungary, respectively; of Bukele in El Salvador or Ortega in Nicaragua; of Duterte (today Marcos Jr.) in the Philippines and of Saied’s brand new ongoing authoritarian project in Tunisia. They are all marked by the same DNA, which is authoritarianism sustained by subjugated justice.

Beyond the temptations and authoritarian practices, the promotion of just and peaceful societies, the eradication of gender violence, the protection of human rights, the right to health, education or a healthy environment are some of the various issues of general interest in which the judicial system is called upon to develop cross-cutting action to ensure that no one is left behind when implementing the 2030 Agenda.

The second issue is the close relationship between corruption and the responsibilities and vulnerabilities of justice systems. The devastating consequences of corruption on human rights are proven; It directly impacts the obligation of States to provide the maximum available resources to satisfy the economic, social and cultural rights of the population. Against this, justice is the main weapon that societies have; that, by the way, as long as it acts with independence and integrity to investigate, file charges, collect evidence and judge.

In this, the role of the United Nations Convention against Corruption is essential, from the strategic and normative angle. She has a very clear operational objective, assigning the central role to justice and international judicial cooperation so that it is not a dead letter. It is one of the treaties in force with the most States party (181).

In order for the Convention to have “teeth” and not be all of it, not simply decorative, two conditions are required, among others.

On the one hand, an obvious requirement sine qua non: that it is an interaction between independent justice systems. Obvious condition for an effective fulfillment of the obligations of the treaty and to be able to function; for example, carrying out extraditions and other responsibilities of international judicial cooperation. Would a democratic country with independent justice extradite an individual to a country in which justice has a noose around its neck placed by an authoritarian ruler?

On the other hand, that the Convention be used for what it was created and not for subordinate objectives or as a political tool for local affairs. The Convention cannot serve as a tool for local political adjustments but to generate and articulate an effective institutional capacity with judges and prosecutors who do not act subject to political objectives. It must be used in the fair and exact terms of its stipulations, which are very clear.

We have recently seen an example in Peru of how a high authority has tried to distort it to serve a purpose that would seem rather political. Recently, the controversial prosecutor of the nation – herself investigated by the National Board of Justice for a serious accusation – proposed in a voluminous opinion not to apply the Constitution in the case of President Castillo, resorting to an inappropriate interpretation of the Convention in contradiction to a clear rule in the constitutional text.

In that order of ideas, it is very important that my efforts and those of others have led to the fact that the conference of the States parties to the Convention has been incorporated since June 2021 in the respective resolution of the general assembly (A/RES/S-32 /1) the express reference to the core UN instruments on judicial independence. For example, the basic principles regarding the independence of the judiciary or the Guidelines on the role of prosecutors of the same year, both in force since they were adopted in 1990.

The third and fundamental challenge is that of access to justice for all. With 6,000 million people on the planet without access to justice, making substantial progress in closing this gap between now and 2030 is essential. States are obliged to fully guarantee full access to formal and institutionalized justice, including an adequate budget for adequate territorial coverage. The use of new technologies in the administration of justice must be considered an essential ingredient. After the pandemic, the urgency of them to advance towards universal access to justice has been confirmed.

I conclude by highlighting two fundamental issues to take into account: gender and the administration of justice, indigenous peoples, and the use of new technologies in the administration of justice. Women occupy a disproportionately low percentage in the high hierarchy of justice systems. For this reason, I proposed in the UN the goal of ensuring that, by 2030, 50% of senior public positions, both in the judiciary and in the prosecution service, are held by women. On the other hand, the 2030 Agenda aspires to a world in which non-discrimination is universal. Translated into justice, it aims to ensure that diverse ethnic identities are considered in the organization systems of the State and its justice, considering legal pluralism as an essential value.

subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.