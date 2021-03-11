Two peacekeepers from the Vanves (Hauts-de-Seine) police station were indicted for having brutalized, on May 16, 2020, a colleague and having accused a person in custody, said Thursday, March 11, the public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre. That day, these two police officers carry out a form of hazing against one of their colleague, handcuff her and then place her in a cell. They injure her wrist, causing a temporary interruption of work (ITT) of several weeks. The next day, to cover themselves, they write a false report implicating a person placed in police custody in the police station. The two agents are being prosecuted for “violence in meetings followed by an ITT of more than eight days” and for “forgery in public writing”. An IGPN investigation found that they committed other violence against colleagues. Prosecuted initially for violence and rebellion, the detainee was released on October 16, 2020. C. B.