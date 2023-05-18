Former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, this Wednesday in Brasilia. Andre Borges (EFE)

Former Brazilian prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, who managed to put President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in prison with his work at the head of Operation Lava Jato, has seen his fledgling political career cut short. Turned into an anti-corruption hero for many Brazilians, in the last elections he was elected deputy with a record number of votes. However, his recently launched career as a politician has lasted very little: the judges of the Superior Electoral Tribunal decided unanimously on Tuesday to annul his mandate, understanding that he committed several irregularities.

To begin with, Dallagnol left the position of public prosecutor of the Republic when he was being investigated in 15 administrative processes. In addition, he had already been convicted of irregular expenses with diets and trips of other members of Operation Lava Jato. For the judges, Dallagnol tried to circumvent the law that prevents convicts from running for election and ran for deputy to escape possible sentences that could come in the future. The ex-prosecutor can appeal the decision, but for now it has immediate effect and he will not be able to return to the Chamber of Deputies.

The former prosecutor expressed his irritation in a statement, saying that millions of Brazilians had been silenced “at the stroke of a pen, in defiance of the law and Justice.” “My sentiment is outrage at the unprecedented vendetta taking place in Brazil against law enforcement officials who dared to fight corruption. But no obstacle will stop me from continuing to fight for my life’s purpose of serving God and the Brazilian people,” he added.

Among the fifteen investigations that Dallagnol had pending with the Justice are, among others, controversial accusations against the Supreme Court for allegedly being complacent with corruption or the most thorny issue: his collaboration with the then judge Sérgio Moro to create the optimal conditions to imprison to Lula. The conversations between Dallagnol and Moro, disclosed in its day by the digital newspaper The Intercept, they caused an earthquake in Brazilian politics, by showing that the prosecutors and the Lava Jato judge collaborated to corner Lula. Before that, Dallagnol had already been involved in various controversies.

His debut on a national scale occurred in 2016, when, when filing a complaint against Lula for alleged crimes of corruption, he made a PowerPoint presentation where all the arrows on the diagram pointed to the name of the leftist leader. Its simplicity made it quickly become meme fodder. From then on, Dallagnol was the target of Brazilian progressives, who accused him of persecuting the former president, and a hero for conservative Brazil. The young prosecutor, a devoted evangelical defender of the traditional family, toured the country like a superstar, published books and gave lectures in which, for a fee, he talked about a possible Brazil, without the burden of corruption and impunity.

His desire for leadership always aroused suspicion in many colleagues in the judiciary. The ex-prosecutor even proposed creating and managing a Lava Jato Foundation, financed with the resources rescued from the hole in the Petrobras oil company. The Supreme Court struck down the idea and described it as a deviation from the function of the Prosecutor’s Office, recalling that managing public money is the sole responsibility of the State. With each criticism, Dallagnol used to refute to his followers that the system does not let things change. The strategy worked and his popularity skyrocketed. Over time he amassed political capital that in last year’s elections gave him almost 345,000 votes, making him the most voted deputy in the state of Paraná.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The petition to annul his seat in Parliament came from Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) and the allied forces that ran together in the elections, and was greeted with irony by various politicians on the left. Justice Minister Flávio Dino, who has become a rising star on social media, used a Bible verse to comment on the annulment on Twitter: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied,” he wrote, saying that he dedicated it to Lula. The president, who for a long time threw darts at Moro and Dallagnol almost daily, has not spoken for the moment.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region