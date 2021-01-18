Brilliantly re-elected in the first round of municipal elections in March 2020, with more than 64% of the vote, the mayor (LR) of Draveil (Essonne), Georges Tron, must face, from this Tuesday, a second judicial round which could be turn out to be less easy. Prosecuted with his then cultural assistant, Brigitte Gruel, for rape and sexual assault (in this case touching and digital penetration, committed between 2007 and 2010) on two former collaborators, the former secretary of State in the civil service of Nicolas Sarkozy had been acquitted at the end of 2018, on the grounds that “The proof of a situation of constraint (exerted on the complainants) had never been reported”. A decision then criticized by feminist associations, especially since it was not free from contradictions. In its “motivation sheet”, the Assize Court of Seine-Saint-Denis had thus recognized itself “The ability of Georges Tron to impose his will, as to exert pressure”. A definition like any other of constraint …

The power to keep or fire someone

“The problem is that there is still a presumption of consent to the sexual act that weighs on women, summarizes the lawyer Élodie Tuaillon-Hibon, who represents the European Association against violence against women at work (AVFT), civil party in this lawsuit. They are the ones who must demonstrate the constraint, while justice takes very little into account the moral aspect of it, the relationships of domination, subordination … “ However, in this matter, the first instance hearing had lifted the veil on the unsavory practices of the elected official, in particular on the way in which he used his art of plantar reflexology, as his place of almighty mayor (in post since 1995), to impose massages, even sexual games, on collaborators. Faced with the numerous testimonies, the court had to consider that the “General hypersexualized climate” at Draveil town hall gave credibility to the story of the complainants, Virginie Ettel and Eva Loubrieu. A story in which the same modus operandi appeared: employees chosen for their plasticity, at the same time as their vulnerability, work appointments quickly diverted into reflexology sessions, underlying blackmail … “He never threatened me. But everything led me to believe that he could both give me or withdraw me from work ”, thus told Eva Loubrieu, to describe the context of these “Perverse games”, which Georges Tron and Brigitte Gruel have long denied even existed. “The trial in 2018 helped bring down this lie, it was a first step. We must now go further and recognize that the constraint is not only a stranger who jumps on you in a parking lot, it can be a power relationship ”, insists his lawyer, Me Loïc Guérin.

Éric Dupond-Moretti, former defender of Georges Tron who has since become Keeper of the Seals, would he take up the assertion on his own? Like any accusation, let’s say that it remains to be proven … For this trial, the mayor of Draveil will this time be defended by Me Antoine Vey, the former partner of the new minister. With nearly sixty witnesses expected and a hearing scheduled until February 12, he will have his work cut out for him. “There is a form of sexual corruption in our society that we must stop turning a blind eye to, resumes Me Élodie Tuaillon-Hibon, for the AVFT. It is no longer acceptable for a woman to find herself in danger because she is seeking employment, housing or simply in a situation of subordination. However, there are still a lot of files like that. “