02/03/2024 – 15:44

The Federal District Court of Justice (TJ-DFT) unsuccessfully tried to subpoena former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro in a lawsuit filed by the daughter of the late actress Leila Diniz, due to Michelle's alleged misuse of her mother's image. Issued on January 15th, the subpoena was returned ten days later, last Thursday, the 25th, because Michelle could not be found to receive the document at one of her addresses, in Brasília.

The hearing is scheduled for the 21st, at 2pm, in Rio de Janeiro, where the case was originally filed. In the action, director and screenwriter Janaina Diniz Guerra, daughter of the actress, alleges that Michelle improperly used the image of Leila, who died in 1972 in a plane crash, in a post on social media by PL Mulher, a segment of the Liberal Party (PL) presided over by the former first lady.

The publication, from February 2023, celebrated the achievement of female suffrage using the image of Leila Diniz and other actresses in a protest in 1968, during the military dictatorship. According to the documents, Michelle's face appears in a montage with the photograph, which in addition to Leila, shows actresses Eva Todor, Tônia Carrero, Eva Wilma, Odete Lara and Norma Bengell holding hands. The post is no longer available on PL Mulher's Instagram account.

The original photo was taken at a march of artists at Aterro do Flamengo, in Rio de Janeiro, against cuts and bans on theater plays carried out by the dictatorship, in an act that became known as “Peace of the Hundred Thousand”. The compensation action asks for R$52,800, the maximum limit of the special civil court, for what it considers to be a violation of his mother's right to image and honor, the removal of the post and the retraction of PL Mulher.

Leila's daughter is also filing a lawsuit, for the same amount, against the actress and former special secretary of Culture of Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) government, Regina Duarte, for using the same photo, but in a different context. In a post on Regina's Instagram profile, the former secretary distorts the facts and presents the photo amid phrases such as “women on the streets asked for the reestablishment of order” and “1964 was a demand from society”, in a video that defends the military regime.

The report called on the former first lady's defense to seek comments on the attempted subpoena. There was still no response.